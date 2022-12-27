More from Star Tribune
Nation
Military police enforce driving ban in snow-stricken Buffalo
State and military police were sent Tuesday to keep people off Buffalo's snow-choked roads, and officials kept counting fatalities three days after western New York's deadliest storm in at least two generations.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 27; mix of sun and clouds, breezy
Some light snow and wintry mix showers will affect northern Minnesota in the next couple of days, with slight chances in the Twin Cities area.
Paul Douglas
A Welcome January Thaw Is Imminent
And now comes the January Thaw. Expect 20s today and 30s from Wednesday into the first few days of 2023. Roads will become slushy and wet by late week but no widespread meltdown is imminent. A little rain/snow mix is possible Thursday, again New Year's Eve, but amounts should be in the nuisance range. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson