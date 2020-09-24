More from Star Tribune
National
Music Review: Fleet Foxes release bright, nuanced album
Fleet Foxes, "Shore" (ANTI-)One might have predicted a somber release for Fleet Foxes in the year of a pandemic. After all, their last album "Crack-Up"…
Variety
Creator of gender-reveal fad now says parties need to stop
The woman who launched the fad says they've gotten out of hand. "The parties, they're ridiculous," she said.
National
Lockdowns are fading, but GOP outrage isn't in campaigns
When the coronavirus pandemic slammed the U.S. economy this spring, Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther became an overnight symbol of rebellion against lockdown measures, spending two days in a Texas jail for refusing to close her doors.
Variety
Minnesota reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases
Minnesota Department of Health officials on Sunday reported 1,077 new cases of the coronavirus, increasing the total to 96,734 cases since the pandemic began.
Variety
Nearly 1M who died of COVID-19 also illuminated treatment
and millions of others may survive.