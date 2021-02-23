After 52 years as choral director for the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University, Axel Theimer will retire. Over 200 of his former students contributed their voices which Theimer helped grow in a surprise video tribute.

After 52 years as choral director for the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University, Axel Theimer will retire. Over 200 of his former students contributed their voices which Theimer helped grow in a surprise video tribute.