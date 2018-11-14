More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Watson reinstated to Predators' roster after suspension
Forward Austin Watson has been reinstated to the Predators' roster after serving an 18-game suspension for domestic abuse, and he issued a statement apologizing to everyone for the June incident that cost him the start of the season.
Gophers
College Football Picks: UCF and race to be top G5 champion
With limited intrigue among the Power Five conference playoff contenders this week, No. 11 UCF gets the spotlight as it puts the nation's longest winning…
Vikings
Packers have bitter memories of CenturyLink Field
The Green Bay Packers have some bitter memories of CenturyLink Field. Who can blame them?The NFC championship game in the 2014 season was in their…
Vikings
Mexicans disappointed with NFL decision to move Chiefs-Rams
The NFL*s decision to move the regular-season game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Rams due to the poor condition of the turf at Azteca Stadium has left many Mexicans disappointed, angered and wondering how it will affect the relationship with the league for the future.
Gophers
UCLA women rally to upset No. 14 Georgia 80-69
Michaela Onyenwere scored 25 points, Kennedy Burke added 21 and UCLA pulled away with a game-ending 18-4 run to upset No. 14 Georgia 80-69 on Wednesday.
