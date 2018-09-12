More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
MN United
Minnesota United can't hold on at D.C., lose 2-1 for third consecutive loss
The Loons gave up a pair of second-half goals in their return from a lengthy break.
MN United
Segura, Mattocks lift DC past Minnesota in battle of Uniteds
Ulises Segura and Darren Mattocks scored in a 4-minute span in the second half in D.C. United's 2-1 victory over Minnesota United on Wednesday night.
Twins
Twins' Joe Mauer to consider retiring after season
Less than 24 hours after his memorable grand slam, longtime star tells the Star Tribune: 'It's a big decision and I want to make sure I'm 100 percent about it.'
Twins
Yankees closer Chapman could return from DL next week
New York Yankees All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman could return next week from nearly a month on the disabled list.
Twins
Yankees closer Chapman could return from DL next week
New York Yankees All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman could return next week from nearly a month on the disabled list.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.