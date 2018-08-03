More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
Aaron Baddeley takes 2nd-round lead at Barracuda
Aaron Baddeley took advantage of Ollie Schniederjans' late triple-bogey to take the lead Friday in the Barracuda Championship, the PGA Tour's only modified Stableford scoring event.
Golf
Leaderboard crowded, shifting in 1st round of 3M Championship
At 8 under, he leads by two strokes, but a dozen players are lurking nearby.
Sports
TPC Twin Cities set to transition into more challenging PGA Tour venue
Alan Cull was hired as the head pro at TPC Twin Cities a few months before the course opened in Blaine on June 26, 2000.…
Vikings
Joining football's most exclusive club hits home
Joining the most exclusive club in football truly hit home Friday for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2018.
Vikings
Johnny Football? Manziel off-target in CFL debut
Jonny Manziel threw four interceptions in the first half of his Canadian Football League debut Friday night, with his Montreal Alouettes trailing the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 38-3 at the break.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.