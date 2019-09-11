More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Newton's favorite opponent, the Bucs, visit Thursday night
Cam Newton enjoys facing the Buccaneers. The only thing is, this might not be the same Panthers quarterback who has thrown for 29 touchdowns against…
Lynx
Lynx's Collier named Associated Press WNBA Rookie of the Year
Napheesa Collier received eight of the 14 votes by the AP panel, with Dallas guard Arike Ogunbowale getting the other six votes.
Vikings
Listen: What a difference a year makes for the Vikings and Packers rivalry
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the Vikings' recent run of success against the Packers, and how Sunday's game at Lambeau Field will take on a different look for both teams.
Local
Minnesota Twins pay visit to Children's Minnesota
Twins players, including childhood cancer survivor and pitcher Devin Smeltzer, visited Children's Minnesota to appear in Star Studio and talk with young patients.
Vikings
Diggs says Packers week isn't just like any other week
Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs says that the outcome of the upcoming game against Green Bay could establish Minnesota's identity for the season.