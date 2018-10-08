More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gophers volleyball moves up to No. 3; No. 7 Illinois up next
The Gophers (12-2) have won seven matches in a row and at 6-0 sit alone atop the Big Ten.
Twins
Holt 1st with postseason cycle, Red Sox rout Yankees 16-1
Brock Holt put the finishing touch on Boston's blowout by etching his name in the record book.
Twins
What does the modern baseball manager look like? Opposite of Twins recent history
The Twins are going through a big change, as is the job description for who might next fill out the lineup card.
Twins
No charges for Twins' Sano in Dominican Republic traffic incident
The police officer reportedly called the accident just that.
Twins
If not Mauer, then who plays first base for the Twins?
If Mauer decides to retire, the Twins haven't had many openings at that position since 2001.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.