Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said during a press conference that the Packers will present a challenge in game two due to quarterback Aaron Rodgers strong playing abilities. He shared his thoughts on quarterback Kirk Cousin's performance against San Francisco and confirmed that offensive tackle Aviante Collins will be out for the rest of the season.

