More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Minneapolis
Ex-Gophers football player, assistant coach settles with U hospital for $1M over treatment
Mike Sherels was fighting for his life in 2016 after the treatment left him in a coma.
Gophers
Fleck: Gophers happy to be 3-0 but bye week came 'at perfect time'
The Gophers survived the nonconference season but barely. Going into a week off with the Big Ten opener at Purdue looming Sept. 28 and not having a dominant performance in their 3-0 start isn't exactly comforting
Vikings
Saints QB Brees has surgery on hand, teammates move on
As Drew Brees underwent surgery on his injured throwing hand Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles, his New Orleans Saints teammates went about business mostly as usual preparing for their first game without the star quarterback.
Sports
Bullpen games might be solution for Twins' playoff rotation
The Michael Pineda suspension put the Twins in a real bind when it comes to their postseason rotation. Then again, the hallmarks of this 2019…
Sports
Tipsheet
TIPSHEETKNOW THIS: Imagine the Kyle Sloter hot takes that would be flying this week if he had stayed as the Vikings backup QB. Have…