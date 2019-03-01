More from Star Tribune
Wild
Senators fire Guy Boucher, name Marc Crawford interim coach
The Ottawa Senators fired coach Guy Boucher on Friday and named assistant Marc Crawford as the interim replacement with the NHL's last-place team mired in a six-game losing streak.
Sports
Federer into Dubai final, 1 win from 100th career title
Roger Federer can win the 100th title of his career at the Dubai Championships on Saturday.
MN United
Morris, Martinez, Rooney highlight players to watch in '19
With the MLS season beginning this weekend, here are nine players or duos to keep an eye on in 2019:— Josef Martinez and Pity Martinez,…
Twins
Twins join baseball's revolution with new focus on power
Will adding power to the lineup, at the potential cost of base runners, help the Twins in the standings? "We think so," Derek Falvey said.
Twins
Pineda finally makes Twins debut; follow the play-by-play here
Today's game will be broadcast by FSN, with Marney Gellner calling play-by-play for the first time and Michael Pineda pitching 15 months after signing with the Twins.