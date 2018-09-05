More from Star Tribune
The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 5, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
Twins
Phillips' 2-out, 2-run HR in 9th lifts Bosox over Braves 9-8
Brandon Phillips hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning Wednesday, highlighting his long-awaited season debut and capping the biggest comeback by the Boston Red Sox this year for a 9-8 win over the Atlanta Braves.
Gophers
Top women's college players practicing with Team USA
Dawn Staley told the U.S. national team players, many returning to college soon, to keep working and improving no matter who is on the court.
Vikings
Nike's Kaepernick ad to air during NFL opener; watch it here
The two-minute spot released Wednesday highlights superstar athletes LeBron James, Serena Williams and others.
Vikings
Zimmer gives impressions of 49ers as first game approaches
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer spoke to the media about what he feels the 49ers do well as a team and what the Vikings can do to counter their defense to get into the end zone.
