YouTube TV drops FSN, angering is subscribers
YouTube TV on Thursday announced that it is dropping all 21 regional sports networks owned by Sinclair — including Fox Sports North — on Saturday…
Sports
Andover finally makes state hockey tourney
The top-seeded Huskies rolled over Elk River/Zimmerman after losing in the section finals the past two years.
High Schools
Thursday's prep sports roundup
Cade Ahrenholz's power-play goal 2 minutes, 13 seconds into overtime lifted Lakeville South to a 3-2 victory over Hastings on Thursday to win its second…
Gophers
Jaquez's 3 propels UCLA to win over Arizona State
Jaime Jaquez's 3-pointer with .6 seconds remaining gave UCLA a 75-72 victory over Arizona State on Thursday night and put the Bruins in a share of the Pac-12 Conference lead.
Gophers
Leonard scores 22 to carry UC Irvine past Cal Poly 82-76
Evan Leonard had a season-high 22 points as UC Irvine beat Cal Poly 82-76 on Thursday night to clinch the Big West Conference championship, the first time ever the Anteaters claimed back-to-back titles .