Twins
Strasburg Ks 12, Nats top Cards 8-1; 1 win from World Series
Stephen Strasburg took his turn silencing the Cardinals' struggling bats, Nationals postseason star Howie Kendrick doubled three times and drove in three more runs, and Washington moved one win from the city's first World Series appearance in 86 years by beating St. Louis 8-1 Monday night to take a 3-0 lead in the NL Championship Series.
Vikings
Wild
Crawford lead Blackhawks to 1st win, 3-1 over Oilers
Patrick Kane and Alexander Nylander scored, Corey Crawford stopped 27 shots, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 Monday night for their first win of the season.
Wolves
LeBron: Rockets' Morey 'wasn't educated' on China tweet
LeBron James believes Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey "was either misinformed or not really educated on the situation" regarding the potential consequences of his actions when he tweeted in support of Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests.
High Schools
