More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
Justin Thomas takes 2-stroke after 2 rounds at CJ Cup
Justin Thomas shot a 9-under 63 Friday to take a two-stroke lead at the CJ Cup, putting himself in position to win his second PGA Tour event in South Korea in three years.
Wolves
China denies it asked for Morey's firing over HK tweet
China is refuting NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's claim that it demanded the firing of Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey over a tweet that supported anti-government protests in Hong Kong.
Twins
Rooting for the long-lost Senators: Many memories, few wins
We couldn't even win the egg tossing contest.
Twins
Greinke says he didn't hear taunts, Astros quiet Yanks crowd
Sounds as though Zack Greinke got an earful at Yankee Stadium while warming up in the bullpen.
Lynx
Megan Rapinoe enjoys whirlwind, focuses on soccer pay fight
Megan Rapinoe is enjoying the whirlwind of a two-time World Cup winner.