Thauvin ruled out of France's friendly game against Russia
France winger Florian Thauvin has been ruled out of the team's friendly against Russia because of a hamstring injury.
Mississippi State, Louisville to Final Four; Who's next?
Half the women's Final Four field is set.
Bubba Watson envisions the shots, just not the trophies
Bubba Watson sees golf differently from anyone else.
Maeda stays aggressive as Dodgers win at Angel Stadium
Kenta Maeda finished last season pitching aggressively and effectively out of the Dodgers' bullpen.
Lindholm finishes late comeback, Ducks beat Oilers 5-4 in OT
In the midst of a tight playoff race, the Anaheim Ducks showed determination in a come-from-behind win Sunday night.
