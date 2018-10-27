More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Chris Sale's shouts rally Red Sox to brink of title
Chris Sale stood in the back of the dugout as the World Series was slipping away and started screaming.
Twins
Rally Sox! Boston on brink of title after 9-6 win over LA
An 18-inning loss in Game 3 of the World Series couldn't wear out the Boston Red Sox. A four-run deficit late in Game 4 definitely didn't faze them.
Twins
Trump assails Roberts' moves in Dodgers' 9-6 loss to Red Sox
Working on a one-hitter with a 4-0 lead, Rich Hill had just set down Eduardo Nunez swinging for the first out of the seventh inning.
Gophers
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Before 1st CFP rankings, field trimmed
The last weekend before the College Football Playoff rankings debut shook loose some hopefuls, clearing the clutter before the last month of the season.No. 9…
Gophers
Tate returns, Arizona rolls over No. 19 Oregon 44-15
J.J. Taylor ran for 212 yards and two touchdowns, Khalil Tate threw for three scores in his return and Arizona dominated No. 19 Oregon 44-15 on Saturday night.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.