Wild
Players brace for moves as NHL trade deadline approaches
Thomas Vanek remembers waking up in Edmonton, Alberta, and turning on the TV in his hotel room to find out where he was heading.It was…
Wolves
New York Liberty excited for upcoming season with new owners
It's been five weeks since the New York Liberty were sold to an investment group led by Brooklyn Nets minority owner Joseph Tsai, and the front office has been working hard to get the team ready to play in a few months when the WNBA season begins.
Twins
Former Dodgers great Don Newcombe dies at 92
Don Newcombe, the hard-throwing Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher who was one of the first black players in the major leagues and who went on to win the Rookie of the Year, Most Valuable Player and Cy Young awards, has died. He was 92.
Gophers
No. 4 Kentucky beats Missouri 66-58, but loses DeLaSalle's Travis
Kentucky coach John Calipari said he wouldn't know Reid Travis' status until he has an MRI on his right knee, but Calipari sounded prepared to carry on if Travis has to miss some games.
Wild
Hinostroza gets shootout winner as Coyotes beat Oilers 3-2
The Arizona Coyotes' confidence didn't waver after allowing a late goal.
