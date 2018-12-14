More from Star Tribune
Bobsled body suspends 5 Russians in fallout of Sochi doping
Russian bobsled federation president Alexander Zubkov and four others have been provisionally suspended for doping in fallout from the Sochi Olympics.
Vikings
Rivers leads Chargers to last-second comeback win over KC
Arrowhead Stadium was already emptying by the time Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers jogged to the locker room, triumphantly waving his hand as a satisfying cascade of boos washed over him.
Vikings
Chargers-Chiefs finish was first of its kind since Vikings-Saints in 2002
Remember when? The last time an NFL team won a game on a two-point conversion try with under 10 seconds to play, the Vikings broke a long losing streak when Daunte Culpepper stunned the Saints.
Wild
Meier scores 2 goals to lead Sharks past Stars 3-2
On a night when they didn't necessarily play their best game, the San Jose Sharks found a way to rise to the occasion.
Wolves
Nowitzki returns but Mavs lose to Suns 99-89
The Phoenix Suns have just five wins this season, and two have come against the Dallas Mavericks.
