More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Fleck assesses how Gophers pulled out another close win
P.J. Fleck spoke postgame after the Gophers beat Georgia Southern at TCF Bank Stadium
Gophers
No. 19 Iowa rallies to beat Iowa State, 18-17
Nate Stanley threw for 201 yards and ran for a score, and No. 19 Iowa made a big fourth-down stop late in the game, allowing the Hawkeyes to beat Iowa State 18-17 on Saturday night for their fifth straight win over the Cyclones.
Gophers
Burrow clinical, No. 4 LSU downs Northwestern State, 65-14
LSU coach Ed Orgeron had to play starting quarterback Joe Burrow longer than planned after a more competitive first half than expected against Northwestern State.
Gophers
No. 9 Florida rallies past Kentucky 29-21 in SEC opener
Initially stunned by seeing Feleipe Franks lying in pain on the turf, Florida players soon swarmed the cart carrying him to uplift him — and then each other.
Twins
D'Arnaud's 3-run double sends streaking Rays past Angels 3-1
Travis d'Arnaud broke open a scoreless game with a three-run double in the sixth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays improved their standing in the AL wild card race with their 13th win in 16 games, 3-1 over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.