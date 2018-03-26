More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: Turning to mostly rain
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Wild ready to give prospect Jordan Greenway opportunity to help team's playoff push
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the addition of forward Jordan Greenway, who signed a three-year, entry-level contract Monday.
World
Expelling Russian diplomats makes U.S. safer says US-Russia ambassador
The U.S. Ambassador to Russia, Jon Huntsman said the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the U.S. on Monday makes the U.S. "a safer place by limiting the ability of Russia to spy on Americans and conduct covert activities that threaten America's national security."
Golf
2016 Cup: Drone video takes you through key holes at Hazeltine
From the 2016 Cup, view fly-throughs of some of the holes golfers faced at the Hazeltine National Golf Club.
Nation
Why leaving Facebook doesn't always mean quitting
In the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which data from over 50 million Facebook profiles was secretly scraped and mined for voter insights, many Facebook users have decided to delete their accounts — but untangling yourself from a site like Facebook is not as easy as pressing "delete."
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.