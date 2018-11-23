More from Star Tribune
Knicks beat Pelicans, win consecutive games for first time
Emmanuel Mudiay scored a season-high 27 points, rookie Allonzo Trier had a career-high 25, and the New York Knicks rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 114-109 on Friday night.
Keldon Johnson leads No. 10 Kentucky past Tenn. St., 77-62
Keldon Johnson had a big night for No. 10 Kentucky but was more concerned about the bottom line.
O'Reilly, Schenn score, as Blues defeat Predators 6-2
Ryan O'Reilly, Brayden Schenn and Alex Pietrangelo finished with a goal and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues snapped a three-game losing streak with a 6-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday night.
Richardson has 12-point in 4th, leads Heat past Bulls
Josh Richardson scored 12 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter and Hassan Whiteside had 18 points and 10 rebounds to help the Miami Heat beat the Chicago Bulls 103-96 on Friday night.
No. 2 UConn uses rally in fourth to beat St John's 65-55
UConn coach Geno Auriemma has warned his players about expecting every game to be a blowout.
