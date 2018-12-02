More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Celtics end Wolves' run of recent success
The Wolves rallied from 14 points down but could not pick up a home court victory.
Outdoors
Early-season thin ice posing dangers for anglers Up North
Authorities cite failure to use 'common sense' in November thin-ice mishaps
Gophers
Gophers sweep South Carolina to reach NCAA volleyball Sweet 16
The tournament's No. 2 seed swept South Carolina 25-12, 25-15, 25-15.
Wolves
Already an MVP, Rose has eyes on NBA Sixth Man Award
Derrick Rose is undergoing a career renaissance in his first full season with the Wolves and has led a revived second unit that is among the best benches in the NBA
