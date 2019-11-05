More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Hawks' Collins suspended 25 games without pay for PEDs
Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said the team will support forward John Collins following his suspension for a positive drug test.
TV & Media
Vikings and 'Wobby' of KFAN fame part ways; both sides mum
Mike "Wobby" Wobschall declined to say whether his radio gig has been affected.
Gophers
Slow start costs Gophers women in season-opening loss
Missouri State, an NCAA Sweet 16 team last season, outrebounded Minnesota 41-21 and held the Gophers to 40 percent shooting from the field.
Gophers
Fleck signs seven-year extension with Gophers
The University of Minnesota announced that P.J. Fleck has agreed to a seven-year contract extension. The deal, which needs to be approved by the Board of Regents, would keep the coach under contract through 2026.
Gophers
Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck: 'I believe in what we can do here'
P.J. Fleck and the Gophers agreed to a new seven-year contract Tuesday.