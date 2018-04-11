More from Star Tribune
Lynx
Carlie Wagner to the Lynx in the WNBA draft? Gophers great hopes to hear name called by any team on draft night
WNBA analyst sees a lot of potential in former Gophers great, Carlie Wagner.
Vikings
Vikings announce preseason game opponents, starting with Case Keenum's Broncos
The Vikings could face Case Keenum when they play the Denver Broncos in their first preseason game.
MN United
Bayern Munich reaches Champions League semifinals
Bayern Munich reached its sixth Champions League semifinal in seven seasons with a 0-0 draw against Sevilla in the second leg of their quarterfinal on Wednesday.
Twins
Arenado charges mound, swings away, Rockies and Padres brawl
Colorado Rockies standout Nolan Arenado charged the mound after a fastball from San Diego starter Luis Perdomo sailed behind him, setting off a wild brawl that resulted in five ejections Wednesday during a testy series at Coors Field.
Twins
Kepler hits 2nd HR, connects in 9th, Twins beat Astros 9-8
Max Kepler hit his second home run of the game, connecting for a solo drive with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Minnesota Twins bounced back from a late collapse to beat the Houston Astros 9-8 on Wednesday.
