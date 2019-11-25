More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Vita Vea disappears and so does Dwayne Haskins
In the 12th week of the NFL's centennial celebration, 347-pound Vita Vea disappeared, and so did Dwayne Haskins.Sure, the cream team in each conference had…
Sports
Sailing star Ainslie adds SailGP to his America's Cup chase
Sailing star Sir Ben Ainslie and his main America's Cup sponsor are taking over the British team for the second season of the SailGP global…
Wild
New Jersey hosts Minnesota after Coleman's 2-goal game
Minnesota Wild (9-11-4, seventh in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (8-10-4, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE:…
Wild
Marleau scores in OT, surging Sharks top Kings 4-3
Patrick Marleau has played more games against the Los Angeles Kings than any other team in his 22 NHL seasons, and the San Jose forward still delights in finding new ways to frustrate them.
Wild
Ducks win 3-0 to stop Islanders' 17-game point streak
The Anaheim Ducks responded to a challenge from their captain Monday night, ending their own losing ways while also halting the New York Islanders' franchise-best 17-game point streak.