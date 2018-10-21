More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
Kang finishes strong to win LPGA Shanghai by 2 strokes
Danielle Kang shot a 3-under 69 on Sunday to win the LPGA Shanghai by two strokes for her second career title.
Golf
Brooks Koepka has golf's top ranking with win in South Korea
Brooks Koepka is golf's new No. 1 after winning the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges on Sunday by four strokes.
Twins
Dodgers-Red Sox: Rich histories, but little crossover
Sandy Koufax, Jackie Robinson and the Boys of Summer. Ted Williams to Yaz and the Impossible Dream.Manny Ramirez. Pedro Martinez. Bill Buckner.Fenway Franks and Dodger…
Vikings
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Michigan is B1G's best; Tide-Tigers IV?
There is no more reason to hedge on Jim Harbaugh's team.No. 6 Michigan is the Big Ten's best right now and will enter November as…
Wolves
Fight in LeBron's home Lakers debut, 124-115 loss to Houston
Once the fists started flying late in the fourth quarter, LeBron James' home debut with the Los Angeles Lakers was relegated to the undercard.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.