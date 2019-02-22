More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Burke helps UCLA rally from 22-down to stun No. 2 Oregon
Cori Close emerged from the UCLA locker room with her shoes in her hand and a big smile on her face.
Wild
Laine scores 2 goals, Jets beat Golden Knights 6-3
Patrik Laine hadn't scored a goal for Winnipeg in 15 games. He ended that drought in a big way Friday night.
Wild
Mangiapane scores late winner to lift Flames over Ducks 2-1
Flames rookie Andrew Mangiapane got a lucky bounce and took full advantage.
Wolves
George hits winner, scores 45 as Thunder beat Jazz in 2OT
Paul George floated in a basket with less than a second remaining in double-overtime, capping a 45-point night with the winning shot in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 148-147 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday.
Wild
Youth movement: Wild's 'life force' serve as catalysts in win at Detroit
Luke Kunin, the youngest on the Wild at 21 years old, had a goal and assist, while 22-year-olds Jordan Greenway, Joel Eriksson Ek and newcomer Ryan Donato each tallied a point.
