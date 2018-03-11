More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Thibodeau happy Ewing finally got his head-coaching shot
Patrick Ewing served 15 years as an assistant coach for four NBA teams but didn't get his first head-coaching job until his alma mater called last spring.
Wolves
Aldridge, Murray help Spurs overcome Pelicans, 98-93
LaMarcus Aldridge scored 25 points, Dejounte Murray had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs overcame another late rally to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 98-93 on Thursday night.
Wild
Reimer makes 46 saves in shutout, Panthers blank Bruins 3-0
James Reimer found a great way to celebrate his 30th birthday: He tied a season high with 46 saves to lead the Florida Panthers over the Boston Bruins 3-0 on Thursday night.
Sports
No Bull: Buffalo pulls off big NCAA upset, knocks off Arizona
Wes Clark scored 25 points, Jeremy Harris added 23 and No. 13 seed Buffalo pulled off the biggest upset of the NCAA Tournament's opening round, rolling over No. 4 seed Arizona 89-68 in the South Region on Thursday night.
