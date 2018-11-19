More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Frustration, 'concern' mounts as Vikings allow Bears leeway in NFC North
The Vikings offense supplied little when it mattered Sunday night in a 25-20 loss, including a late pick-six by the Bears to pad their lead in the NFC North.
Gophers
U shakes off turnovers, wins opening game at Vancouver Showcase
The Gophers looked sloppy at times handling the ball, but relied on defense to salt away a five-point win over Texas A&M.
Vikings
Redskins lose Smith for season to broken leg; Mariota hurt
Thirty-three years to the day after the Redskins lost quarterback Joe Theismann to a broken leg, Alex Smith's season ended on an eerily similar injury in Washington's 23-21 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday.
Vikings
Brees, Saints singe sinking Eagles, 48-7
Drew Brees grinned, paused as if searching for the right words, and even let out the beginnings of a laugh.
Vikings
What went wrong for the Vikings in Chicago?
Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer break down the Vikings' 25-20 loss to the Bears and look at the state of the team's offensive line.
