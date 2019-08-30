More from Star Tribune
Local
The big draws
The fair opens a wide canvas for a guy called WACSO who sketches both the landmarks and dives of the Twin Cities, from the grand to the mundane. Here's his perspective, in his own words and images, on the vistas, the carnies, the nooks and grannies of our great summer summit.
National
Traffic deaths up 6% in 2018
State officials say traffic deaths in Minnesota increased 6% last year.
Local
Possible cougar roaming Eden Prairie
Police in a Twin Cities suburb say they're working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine whether a cougar is roaming the city.
Local
What? A llama costume contest at the State Fair?
Every year youngsters and their furry companions descend on the Minnesota State Fair for the 4-H Llama Project costume contest.
South Metro
Names released of 2 killed in car that crashed at I-35 exit in Owatonna while fleeing police
Police began their pursuit after being called about a domestic assault.