South Metro
Jury's award to transgender woman after rejection by football team is a Minnesota first
Player awarded $20,000 in pioneering business discrimination case.
Gophers
Clarke, Hachimura lead No. 8 Gonzaga over Denver 101-40
Brandon Clarke and Rui Hachimura each scored 23 points as No. 8 Gonzaga routed Denver 101-40 on Friday night.
Gophers
No. 10 NC State women rout Tenn.-Chattanooga 78-58
For North Carolina State coach Wes Moore, the No. 10 Wolfpack's gam at Tennessee-Chattanooga was a sweet homecoming.
Wolves
Pelicans' Gentry defends LeBron James on tampering charge
New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry had one coherent message Friday, that center Anthony Davis will not be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers or anywhere else as long as he remains under contract to the Pelicans.
Wolves
Antetokounmpo scores 30, Bucks beat Celtics 120-107
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points, Khris Middleton had 21 points and nine rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the short-handed Boston Celtics 120-107 on Friday night.
