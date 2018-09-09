More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Mathieu (INT, fumble recovery) excels in Texans' loss
Tyrann Mathieu intercepted reigning NFL MVP Tom Brady and also recovered a fumble in Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.
Vikings
Hill, Mahomes lead Chiefs to 38-28 victory over Chargers
Tyreek Hill scored three touchdowns, Patrick Mahomes passed for his first four NFL scores and the Kansas City Chiefs opened the season with a 38-28 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Twins
Piscotty homers, A's keep rolling with 7-3 win over Rangers
Stephen Piscotty homered and Oakland rallied from an early three-run deficit to beat the Texas Rangers 7-3 on Sunday, the Athletics' fourth straight win and sixth in seven games.
Vikings
Vikings' Cousins era off to solid start after 24-16 win over 49ers
The Kirk Cousins debut was a win, Dalvin Cook made his comeback and the Vikings' defense stood up in defeating the 49ers.
Twins
Turner's 4 hits lift Dodgers past NL West-leading Rox 9-6
Justin Turner hit a two-run homer as part of a four-hit day and the Los Angeles Dodgers climbed closer to the first-place Colorado Rockies in the NL West with a 9-6 win Sunday.
