Wait for it: Watch the world record longest ice hockey pass
The Guinness World Records has certified that the longest ice hockey pass was made on a mirror-smooth Lake of the Isles in Minneapolis late last fall. The passer: hockey enthusiast Zach Lamppa, of Detroit Lakes. The recipient: Stanley Cup champion and Wild and Gophers analyst Tom Chorske.
Video shows Ramsey County officer striking handcuffed suspect
(Warning: Video contains graphic language and images some viewers may find disturbing.) Video shows a Ramsey County corrections officer delivering two knee strikes and four punches to the abdomen of a handcuffed suspect, Terrell Wilson, 24, in April 2016.
Afternoon forecast: Snow returns, about an inch; high 10
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Kim Jong Un takes smoking break on way to summit
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been filmed taking a pre-dawn smoke break at a train station in China, hours before his arrival in Vietnam for his summit with US President Donald Trump.
Morning forecast: High of 8, snow arrives late afternoon
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast