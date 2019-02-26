The Guinness World Records has certified that the longest ice hockey pass was made on a mirror-smooth Lake of the Isles in Minneapolis late last fall. The passer: hockey enthusiast Zach Lamppa, of Detroit Lakes. The recipient: Stanley Cup champion and Wild and Gophers analyst Tom Chorske.

