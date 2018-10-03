More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
World
Melania Trump visits former slave facility
Melania Trump is visiting a former slave holding facility on the coast of Ghana on the second day of her Africa tour.
Video
Volcano follows earthquake on Indonesian island
A volcano erupted Wednesday on the same central Indonesian island struck last week by a powerful earthquake and tsunami, and authorities warned planes about volcanic ash in the air.
Politics
Trump mocks Ford's claims against Kavanaugh
President Donald Trump ignited a crowd at a campaign rally in Mississippi on Tuesday by mocking a woman who has claimed she was sexually assaulted by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh decades ago.
Video
Morning forecast: Scattered T-storms, windy, high of 75
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Twins cite relationship with 'young players' in firing Molitor
Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey and general manager Thad Levine said they hoped a new leader would fix issues with underperforming young players.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.