Duluth
Former UMD women's hockey coach accepts reduced award
Including legal fees, damages and pay and benefits, Miller is set to receive more than $4.3 million.
Wolves
Tight-knit Timberwolves relishing fresh start
The tension that the Minnesota Timberwolves lugged into last season has been long stamped out, replaced by talk of creating culture, establishing process and building relationships under a new regime.
Vikings
Listen: The Vikings offense struggles again on road in NFC North
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Chip Scoggins discuss the Vikings' underwhelming offense in Sunday's 16-6 loss in Chicago. What to make of an 0-2 hole in the NFC North, quarterback Kirk Cousins and a sputtering passing game that had no answers against the Bears.
Vikings
Zimmer on Cousins: 'There are times you just have to pull the trigger'
An ineffective passing game against the Bears caused frustration for receiver Adam Thielen.
Twins
LEADING OFF: Scherzer, Nats open MLB playoffs vs Brewers
A look at what's happening around the majors Tuesday:START 'EM UPMax Scherzer throws the first pitch of this year's playoffs when Washington takes on the…