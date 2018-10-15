More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Vikings defensive players evaluate win, say Hughes still has a long career
Vikings safeties Anthony Harris and George Iloka gave their perspectives on the defense's performance against Arizona, and Ikola talked about Mike Hughes' future.
Vikings
Compton on Murray: 'He'll definitely help you out and run a guy over'
Vikings tackles Tom Compton and Mike Remmers talked about how they like running back Latavius Murray's physical play, making their jobs easier.
Golf
Johnny Miller retiring after 3 decades at NBC Sports
Johnny Miller is retiring as the lead golf analyst for NBC Sports after three decades of giving viewers his unfiltered views.Miller says he will sign…
Twins
Gusty winds sweep Dodger Stadium for Game 3 of NLCS
Strong wind gusts are raking Dodger Stadium ahead of Game 3 in the National League Championship Series.
Vikings
Vikings fears confirmed: Hughes lost for the season
Vikings rookie cornerback Mike Hughes will be lost for the remainder of the season because of a torn knee ligament suffered Sunday against Arizona.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.