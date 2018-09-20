More from Star Tribune
Twins
Marcus Semien has 3 and 5 RBIs, A's pound Angels 21-3
Marcus Semien had three hits and a career-high five RBIs, Stephen Piscotty homered and drove in four runs and the Oakland Athletics hammered the Los Angeles Angels 21-3 on Thursday.
Sports
Only in New York: McGregor takes shots, swigs 'em in return
Conor McGregor bellied up to his makeshift bar, plopped his dress shoes on the table and took a swig of his own Irish whiskey.
Twins
Jeter: Mattingly expected to return in '19 as Miami manager
Derek Jeter signaled Thursday that Don Mattingly is expected to return next year as manager of the Miami Marlins, providing some dugout continuity for a last-place team in transition.
Golf
Tiger Woods returns to Tour Championship with share of lead
The crowd at East Lake was larger and louder than it has been in five years, which was the last time Tiger Woods was at the Tour Championship.
Vikings
Priefer: 'I felt partly responsible' for Daniel Carlson's missed field goals
Special teams coach Mike Priefer talked both about his surprise over Daniel Carlson's misses and Priefer's confidence that Carlson will eventually return to the NFL.
