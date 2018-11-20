More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
St. Paul
Thai trafficking victim tells Minnesota jury she had to treat sex buyers like 'my personal god'
Five left to stand trial in sprawling international sex trafficking case
West Metro
Montrose man pleads guilty to killing his 5-month-old baby
Darnell Jerome Davis was sentenced to 17 years in prison for second-degree murder.
Local
Feds: Minnesota now in compliance with Real ID
The confirmation caps years of political wrangling over the new driver's licenses.
Variety
Crowds expected on the roads, at the airport for holiday travel
The good news? Weather isn't expected to be a problem for Thanksgiving travelers.
North Metro
Gunfire from family hunting deer in Aitkin County kills man in party
The Twin Cities man was pronounced dead at the scene.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.