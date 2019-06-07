More from Star Tribune
Video played before Noor sentencing encapsulates Justine Damond's life
The state showed an emotional video of her life from infancy on before the sentencing of Mohamed Noor Friday.
Evening forecast: Clear, low around 65
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Judge Kathryn Quaintance sentences Noor to 150 months
Judge Kathryn Quaintance sentences Noor to 150 months for the murder of Justine Ruszczyk Damond
Mohamed Noor apologizes for fatal shooting of Justine Damond
Ex-Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor read a statement he'd written before he was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison for the 2017 fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.
Don Damond makes emotional statement at Mohamed Noor's sentencing
Don Damond, fiance of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, read a written impact statement at the sentencing of Ex-Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor