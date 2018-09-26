More from Star Tribune
Engineers search for cause in cracked beam at transit hub
San Francisco officials struggled Wednesday to find the source of unusual cracking in support beams that shut down a just-opened, $2 billion transit center meant to serve as a bold architectural statement from a wealthy, high-tech city.
National
Kavanaugh school scrutiny underscores today's teens worries
The firestorm surrounding President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court over the nominee's behavior in the 1980s has reinforced a warning today's social media-savvy…
National
Anita Hill says #MeToo movement can create lasting change
Anita Hill said Wednesday her pivotal 1991 Senate testimony about sexual harassment by a Supreme Court nominee sparked a wave of awareness, but lasting change failed because of a lack of clear leadership and a reluctance to confront harsh realities.
National
Police: Online post threatens shooting at middle school
Police say they've identified two suspects in a school shooting threat at a Delaware middle school in Ogletown.
Music
Las Vegas shooting survivors embrace life despite challenges
The Las Vegas massacre claimed 58 lives, making it the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Hundreds more were shot, many of them surviving after a mad dash through a sea of chaos, flying bullets and bodies. Others had to be carried out and would be dead themselves had it not been for everyday heroes who risked their own lives to save someone else's.
