Gophers
P.J. Fleck says Gophers need to carry over momentum
Over the course of its final four games of the 2018 season, including the bowl game, the Gophers football team ranked 13th in the nation…
Sports
Sid's jottings
JOTTINGS • Timberwolves (and Star Tribune) owner Glen Taylor on the team’s plans for restricted free agent Tyus Jones: “It’s a little bit…
Sports
Talented San Francisco Dons basketball faced backlash for integration in 1950s
The NCAA has become so thoroughly modern in eligibility rules that football players can now participate in four games and still have it written off…
Golf
Souhan: Finau finds himself in the Masters mix with Tiger
Tony Finau on Sunday will play in the last group at the Masters with Tiger Woods and reigning British Open champion Francesco Molinari. Woods is Finau's idol, the man who made him want to play golf.
St. Paul
Excited soccer fans converge on St. Paul, testing traffic controls and they come and go
Most said gameday treks to and from the new Allianz Field went smoothly.