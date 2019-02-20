More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Pineda proceeds with caution but says he is 'ready to pitch' for Twins
Michael Pineda, who hasn't faced major league hitters since July 5, 2017, thanks to a ruptured elbow ligament that required Tommy John surgery, is on track to return this spring.
Twins
Breaking bad habits: Odorizzi works on fixing flaws in delivery
Jake Odorizzi believes that he developed bad habits in 2017 with Tampa Bay when he pitched with a sore back.
Wolves
Welcome back: Jones could return to Wolves Friday vs. Knicks
Tyus Jones, who missed 13 games after spraining his left ankle in Philadelphia Jan. 15, returns to a Wolves team that, coming out of the All-Star break, is inching back to health.
Wild
Kane scores 2 more, Blackhawks beat Red Wings 5-4 in OT
There was plenty of space for Erik Gustafsson to shoot the puck himself, but with Patrick Kane alone to the right of the net, his decision was obvious.
Gophers
No. 8 North Carolina beats No. 1 Duke 88-72; Williamson hurt
Luke Maye took full advantage of a freak injury to freshman sensation Zion Williamson, finishing with 30 points and 15 rebounds to lead No. 8 North Carolina past No. 1 Duke 88-72 on Wednesday night.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.