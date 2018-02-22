More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Michigan plods to 61-47 win over Montana in NCAA first round
Charles Matthews had 20 points and 11 rebounds, Michigan locked down on defense and the third-seeded Wolverines beat Montana 61-47 in a plodding first-round NCAA Tournament game Thursday night.
Gophers
Minneapolis, St. Paul take turns as NCAA title towns
Four NCAA postseason events will be held in the Twin Cities thru April 7.
Wolves
Aldridge, Murray help Spurs overcome Pelicans, 98-93
The situation looked all too familiar for the beleaguered Spurs.
Gophers
Who needs 3s? Not Kentucky in 78-73 win over Davidson
Hitting a 3-pointer is as routine for a college basketball player as rolling out of bed in the morning. So imagine an entire team — one with Final Four ambitions, no less — going an entire game without making a single one.
Wolves
Blazers win 11th straight with 113-105 victory over Cavs
CJ McCollum scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers won their NBA-best 11th straight game with a 113-105 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night.
