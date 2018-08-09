More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Police union head defends Pawlenty mailer from 'kooky' Minneapolis council criticisms
Lt. Bob Kroll disputes he broke any policies in the promotional literature.
St. Paul
No charges against St. Paul officers who fatally shot man in October 2017
Phumee Lee had been in a domestic dispute before exchanging gunfire with police in the street.
Minneapolis
Hennepin Co. investigates voting violation in 12 Mpls. absentee ballots
Election staffers witnessed the incident and worked with the city to track down 12 absentee ballots involved, an official said.
South Metro
Canterbury Park gets final OK for luxury housing, commercial development
Construction of Canterbury Commons, a gated luxury housing complex at the Shakopee racetrack, is expected to begin this fall.
National
Man pleads not guilty to killing Milwaukee police officer
A man charged in the shooting death of a Milwaukee police officer last month has pleaded not guilty.
