Wild
Blues beat Golden Knights 3-1 to close in on playoff spot
Ivan Barbashev, Zach Sanford and Ryan O'Reilly scored to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 on Monday night.
Gophers
No. 11 Missouri State women stun Iowa State 69-60
Alexa Willard scored 17 points to help 11th-seeded Missouri State stun third-seeded Iowa State 69-60 on Monday, becoming the only double-digit seed to reach this year's Sweet 16.
Gophers
South Dakota State beats Syracuse 75-64, reaches Sweet 16
Syracuse seemed to be in total control. And then it wasn't.
Wild
Seguin, Faska lead Stars past Jets 5-2
Tyler Seguin and Radek Faska each scored a pair of goals and the Dallas Stars snapped a two-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.
Twins
Twins 2019 depth chart
Here is the Twins' 2019 depth chart, with age, hitting or pitching side, and projected statistics from Baseball Reference.