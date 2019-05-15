More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
At the track 2019
Here's where you can find the race selections from Star Tribune handicapper Johnny Love and race results from Canterbury Park.
Golf
The Latest: Tiger double bogey on 1st hole, Koepka birdies
The Latest on the PGA Championship on Thursday at Bethpage Black (all times local):
Sports
Follow the PGA Championship: Live video, scores and more
Tap here for live video from the PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course in new York. Also links to the tournament leaderboard, news updates and more.
Twins
There's no immediate pressure on Sano in his return to Twins
Called up from his rehab assignment at Class AAA Rochester on Wednesday, Miguel Sano might want to be 'Superman.' But the Twins don't need him to be a hero.
Sports
Sunday's Canterbury Park results
Results and payouts from Sunday, May 12 at Canterbury Park.