Vikings
Vikings buying in bulk at NFL draft
Here are the 10 teams that have drafted the most players since 2012
Vikings
Hartman: Vikings made wise pick in taking Smith in 2012
ESPN.com ranked All-Pro safety Harrison Smith as the top first-round choice by the Vikings in past 10 years.
Twins
Red-hot Castellanos powers Tigers over Pirates 13-10
Nicholas Castellanos is racking up hits at a remarkable rate, and the Detroit Tigers needed them in a slugfest Wednesday night.
Gophers
U President Kaler: Expect big college basketball changes before next season
Rice Commission recommends killing one-and-done route, allowing for agent-athlete connections, harsher penalties for cheaters and more. Kaler expects some change before next season.
Sports
RandBall: NFL draft success sets the table for winning seasons
Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman said all the right things in his pre-draft news conference with reporters Tuesday, including this: "Every year is a big…
