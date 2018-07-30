More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Gophers' Michael Hurt on improvement, his new role and talented brother
Gophers junior forward Michael Hurt discussed his improvement last season, how he fits with the team this year and his brother's upcoming college decision
Vikings
AP Source: Vikings, Diggs reach deal on 5-year extension
A person with direct knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Minnesota Vikings and wide receiver Stefon Diggs have agreed on a five-year contract extension, moving the star of the "Minneapolis Miracle" into the NFL's top 10 highest-paid players at his position.
Twins
Astros get reliever Osuna, who is finishing suspension under baseball's domestic violence policy
Closers Roberto Osuna and Ken Giles switched spots. Adam Warren and Zach Duke moved into the Seattle bullpen. Lance Lynn got a new look in…
