National
Congress launches Big Tech antitrust probe
The federal government may be warming up its antitrust enforcement machine and pointing it at Big Tech.
Variety
Apple previews new software as it diversifies beyond iPhones
Apple, beset by falling iPhone sales, announced upcoming changes to its phone and computer software intended to highlight its increasing emphasis on digital services and to further position it as a fierce guardian of personal privacy.
Variety
Transgender asylum seeker dies after release from US custody
A transgender asylum seeker has died just days after being released from a U.S. immigration detention center where advocates say detainees are mistreated.
Variety
Perk up: California says coffee cancer risk insignificant
California officially gave its blessing to coffee Monday, declaring the beverage does not pose a "significant" cancer risk.
TV & Media
Spoiler alert: 'Jeopardy!' star Holzhauer's fate revealed
James Holzhauer, the trivia whiz who dominated "Jeopardy!" this spring, isn't invincible after all.